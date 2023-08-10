LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2023--
ChimeTV, a premier television network dedicated to providing diverse and engaging content, is thrilled to announce a partnership with FTF Sports to broadcast Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB) games in English in the United States, as well as other outstanding sports content from FTF Sports. This groundbreaking partnership with FTF Sports to have a block of their top flight sports programming represents a significant milestone for ChimeTV, highlighting its commitment to delivering differentiated programming to the AAPI community and beyond.
By partnering with FTF Sports to broadcast Japanese Baseball, ChimeTV is expanding its lineup to include globally renowned sporting events, further diversifying its programming offerings. Japanese Baseball holds a special place in the hearts of millions of fans around the world, and ChimeTV's block of programming from FTF Sports allows the network to bring the thrill and excitement of the Nippon League to eager Charter viewers in the United States. Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services, carries ChimeTV on its Spectrum TV Select® video tier. By offering comprehensive coverage of Japanese Baseball through its programming block of FTF Sports content, ChimeTV aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the sport and its remarkable players among both AAPI communities and the wider American audience. Leveraging its extensive digital network and broadcasting capabilities, the network will provide fans with unparalleled access to their favorite teams and players, ensuring they never miss a moment of Japanese Baseball action.
Japanese Baseball has a long history much like its American counterpart. The Nippon Baseball Professional League is the highest level of baseball in Japan and is locally referred to as Puro Yakyū or “Professional Baseball”. The roots of the sport can be traced back to the formation of the "Greater Japan Tokyo Baseball Club" in Tokyo, founded in 1934, and the original circuit for the sport in the Empire founded two years later, the Japanese Baseball League (JBL), which continued to play even through the final years of World War II. Now in its 72 nd season, the league has come a long way.
"It’s a little-known fact that the Nippon League counts more than 20 million viewers across the world. We are delighted to partner with FTF Sports and bring the electrifying action of Japanese Baseball to our viewers," said Takashi Cheng, CEO of ChimeTV. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to celebrate the diversity and cultural richness of the AAPI community. We believe that the inclusion of FTF Sports programming of Japanese Baseball will not only entertain our viewers but also serve as a bridge between different cultures and strengthen the bond between the AAPI community and the broader American society."
ChimeTV will televise NPB games on Friday nights beginning August 11th, at 8pm ET.
About ChimeTV
ChimeTV™ is the only 24/7 Asian American-focused general entertainment programming cable network, delivered in English, that is Asian American owned. It will feature content that is entertaining, uplifting, aspiring, funny, and informative while shining a positive light on AAPI communities to promote Asian love, culture and stories. ChimeTV™ will focus on Asian excellence in entertainment, music, film, beauty, sports, the arts and business, while promoting faith, family and culture. CHIME: Creating History In Media Entertainment!
Follow ChimeTV™ on Instagram @watchchimetv.
