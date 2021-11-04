TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2021--
Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that delivers authentic content experiences through its portfolio of sports media and technology brands, has announced today the acquisition of leading Brazilian media company Grupo SuperPoker (“SuperPoker”). SuperPoker provides a suite of online poker websites, social media pages, and online streaming services, producing an extensive library of high-quality video and editorial content for poker fans in Brazil, one of the largest poker markets in the world. Playmaker’s acquisition of SuperPoker adds a team of over 15 experienced sales and gaming-related content experts based in São Paulo, Brazil.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005339/en/
PLAYMAKER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BRAZILIAN GAMING-FOCUSED GRUPO SUPERPOKER (Graphic: Business Wire)
SuperPoker is the official Portuguese language streaming platform for the Brazilian Series of Poker (“BSOP”), European Poker Tour, Pokerstars Players Championship, World Series of Poker - Brazil Circuit, and the Pan-American Poker Tour (“PAPT”).
Playmaker’s wholly owned subsidiary, Futbol Sites, with market-leading audience and business operations throughout the Latin American region, will manage day-to-day operations of SuperPoker and its suite of products. SuperPoker generates 15 million annual visits and 1.25 million unique annual users across its properties, and it is one of the most popular media poker groups worldwide. Monetization efforts of SuperPoker assets will be transitioned to Playmaker Bench, Playmaker’s proprietary monetization technology stack.
“Poker players are sports fans and sports fans are poker players,” said Jordan Gnat, Playmaker CEO. “Playmaker is building an ecosystem of engaged fans and this overlap provides our fans with additional content to enjoy, and provides our betting and advertising clients with another avenue to reach their target audiences. Brazil is a key market for us and we will continue to focus on it.
“I am also thrilled to welcome Igor Trafane [SuperPoker Founder and CEO] to the Playmaker family,” continued Gnat. “Igor’s influential presence in the Latin American market is unmatched and he will be a tremendous complement to our business in the region.”
Igor Trafane founded SuperPoker and owns several poker and gambling related assets in Brazil including H2 Club, the BSOP, PAPT and Flush Tour. He was the founder and the first President of the Brazilian Poker National Federation, and is the current President of the Pan-American Poker Confederation. Mr Trafane will continue to work with the Futbol Sites team to support and grow its presence in the Brazilian market.
“I am passionate about poker and I am passionate about soccer. This partnership brings these passions together,” said Mr. Trafane. “I have known Jordan for many years from his days at Stars Group and we have strong mutual respect and admiration for each other, and now this opportunity allows us to work together again as partners. My business group has more than ten companies, from poker tournaments to live poker clubs, poker supplies and more. Our media business needed a strategic relationship for the future. Playmaker is that partner and I am in for the long run to help grow this business as a shareholder.”
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement dated November 3, 2021, Playmaker acquired 100% of Spkr Midias E Eventos Ltda. and Editora Flop Ltda for an aggregate consideration of up to US$4.25 million. The purchase price consideration consisted of a payment of US$1.75 million in cash, the issuance of US$1.5 million of Playmaker common shares (the “Playmaker Shares”) at the Canadian dollar equivalent of CAD$0.68 per Playmaker Share and up to a maximum of US$1.0 million in the form of an earn-out, payable to the sellers upon SuperPoker achieving certain revenue targets over the two-year period following closing. In addition, the sellers are eligible to receive a commission bonus based on sales that exceed US$0.8 million.
TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE DISCLAIMER
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Playmaker’s current expectations regarding future events. The words “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to (i) the benefits expected to result from the acquisition of SuperPoker by Playmaker, (ii) the future performance of SuperPoker, including the achievement of certain earn-out targets and its continued expansion and growth and (iii) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Playmaker’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions. Playmaker undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
ABOUT PLAYMAKER
Playmaker (TSX-V: PMKR) is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.
For more information, visit: playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans. To sign up for Playmaker’s Investor Alerts, visit: playmaker.fans/investors
ABOUT SUPERPOKER
SuperPoker is a leading poker-focused media group in Latin America, operating 15 brands and 12 companies. SuperPoker Group distributes its content across online websites, social media, and video streaming.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005339/en/
CONTACT: MEDIA
Mauricio Villarreal E:mauricio@redknotcomms.com| T: (+1) 919 808 8898
Tom Webb - E:tom@redknotcomms.com| T: (+1) 512 952 9369
Romilly Evans - E:rom@redknotcomms.com| T: (+44) 7766 752 274
KEYWORD: SOUTH AMERICA NORTH AMERICA CANADA BRAZIL
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER SPORTS CASINO/GAMING ENTERTAINMENT SPORTS
SOURCE: Playmaker Capital Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/04/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/04/2021 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005339/en