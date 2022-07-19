LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
Winning is better together, and mobile gaming leader PLAYSTUDIOS is uniting its millions of players around the world with the all-new Clubhouse feature for the award-winning myVEGAS Slots app. The app’s most significant social expansion to date, Clubhouse, allows players to converse, collaborate, and complete missions with the goal of unlocking exclusive chip rewards.
“Collaborative gaming enhances the entire experience for players, challenging them to work together to advance the game from one goal to the next,” explains Head of Product for myVEGAS Slots Vatsa Narasimhan. “Our players have told us how much they love the social elements we’ve built into two of our other games, myVEGAS Bingo and POP! Slots. Clubhouse builds on our previous success with more expansive features, missions, and rewards.”
Clubhouse takes players further into the world of myVEGAS by giving them the opportunity to create their own clubs and invite friends to join them on missions. Players can browse a list of existing clubs that are accessible from within Clubhouse. The Club Center shows players how many points they’ve accumulated and how many more they need to unlock the next reward.
myVEGAS Slots and the entire PLAYSTUDIOS gaming portfolio – myVEGAS Bingo, POP! Slots, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, MGM Slots Live, and Tetris® – are available to download free on iOS, Android, and Kindle.
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, my KONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world experiences. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.
