Cleveland Indians (0-1) vs. Detroit Tigers (1-0)
Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Tigers: TBD
LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.
The Tigers went 12-28 in division play in 2020. Detroit hit .245 as a team last year while averaging 7.7 hits per game.
The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland hit .228 as a team and averaged 2.7 extra base hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).
Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.