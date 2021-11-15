INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
Project Lead The Way (PLTW) announced today a major partnership with Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, to deliver a high-quality educational experience available to students and educators across the U.S. Roblox’s grant will fund the development and delivery of learning experiences on Roblox to be released in the spring of 2022 for those in and outside of PLTW’s network of students.
Roblox is a global platform where people can come together to connect, share experiences, and deepen friendships in user-generated 3D environments. Every day, tens of millions of people from around the world come to Roblox to play, learn, work, and socialize in immersive digital experiences created by the community.
“Roblox’s impact on students all around the world is inspiring and impressive. PLTW is excited to partner with Roblox to provide PLTW High School students across the country with engaging, real-world learning experiences,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, PLTW President and CEO. “This is an incredibly impactful investment, and by bringing PLTW learning experiences to everyone on Roblox, we are creating even more opportunities for students to be creative, imaginative, and inspired problem solvers who want to pursue critical and enduring career paths.”
In an evolving world, students with in-demand transportable skills – including problem solving, critical and creative thinking, collaboration, and ethical reasoning – are most likely to thrive throughout their education and careers. This investment in PLTW by Roblox will help equip students with the real-world knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom.
“Every day on Roblox, students learn through immersion, exploring, and iterating with peers to better understand scientific phenomena, practice problem solving skills, and challenge themselves to imagine and create,” said Roblox Head of Education Rebecca Kantar. “We want to provide students, parents, and teachers with access to those opportunities, and PLTW stands out as an exceptional, practical, and powerful partner in making sure students have the opportunity to experience science, technology, and engineering in compelling and realistic contexts. PLTW’s track record of empowering educators to deliver engaging, hands-on learning makes PLTW well suited to take full advantage of Roblox’s platform. We look forward to seeing PLTW captivate the Roblox metaverse as PLTW educators and students join our Roblox community in teaching and learning.”
This news comes on the heels of the release of Roblox Community Fund, Roblox’s philanthropic fund initially geared toward funding high-fidelity educational experiences on the platform, announced today. As part of this initiative, Roblox Education will be dedicated to supporting teaching and learning in the metaverse, both through integration of Roblox Studio in STEM curricula and through the nurturing of a wide range of high-quality educational experiences that bring learning to life in ways no other platform can.
PLTW and Roblox look forward to announcing additional opportunities to continue delivering real-world learning experiences for students in the years to come.
About PLTW
Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.
About Roblox
Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.
