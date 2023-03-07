Plus Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Startup Employers 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2023--
Plus, a leading global provider of highly automated driving and autonomous driving technology solutions, has been named to Forbes’ fourth annual America’s Best Startup Employers, ranking No. 1 in the Technology sector and No. 9 out of 500 companies on the list.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005842/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
This prestigious award recognizes startup companies that maintain a good reputation, invest in employee satisfaction and demonstrate steady growth. In partnership with market research company Statista, the Forbes Best Startup Employers list was compiled by conducting an in-depth analysis of 2,600 qualified companies founded between 2013 and 2020.
“It is an incredible honor to be named one of the top ten Best Startup Employers and No. 1 in the Technology sector,” said David Liu, CEO and Co-founder of Plus. “We strive to foster a culture of collaborative innovation, where people at all levels feel elevated to solve problems and achieve excellence every day. Together, we’re creating solutions that are transformative for the future of transportation.”
Plus’s solutions combine high performance and affordability to enable scalable commercialization. Plus’s driver-in solution, PlusDrive, which enables supervised autonomy is already commercially available today. PlusDrive-enabled trucks are delivering freight for the largest fleets in the world. There are also currently PlusDrive integration programs in development with multiple vehicle manufacturers across diesel, electric, and natural gas vehicles worldwide.
Plus continues to attract exceptional talent from machine learning engineers to automotive veterans and safety specialists who are dedicated to making transportation safer and greener.
Looking to create lasting impact through autonomous driving technology? We’re hiring in the U.S. and Germany, across all departments, including business development, engineering, operations, and more. For more information, visit https://plus.ai/career.
About Plus
Plus is a global provider of highly automated driving and fully autonomous driving technology solutions. Named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2022, Plus’s customers are already operating its highly automated driving product on the road today. Working with one of the largest companies in the U.S., vehicle manufacturers and others, Plus is making transportation safer and greener. Plus has received a number of industry awards and distinctions for its transformative technology and business momentum from Fast Company, Forbes, Insider, Consumer Electronics Show, AUVSI, and others.
For more information, please visit www.plus.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005842/en/
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRANSPORT TECHNOLOGY TRUCKING EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES AUTOMOTIVE TRANSPORT OTHER TECHNOLOGY OTHER AUTOMOTIVE LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Plus
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/07/2023 10:57 AM/DISC: 03/07/2023 10:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005842/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.