Plus-size Retailer OneStopPlus® Makes Leap to Younger Market, Debuts New June+Vie™ Collection at New York’s Curvy Fashion Week

New York Curvy Fashion Week (CFW; Sept. 10-18) fans are in for a real treat! The gathering of plus-size fashionistas, whose love of fashion is exceeded only by their curvy confidence, will get a sneak peek at June+Vie ™, an exciting new brand from OneStopPlus ® (OSP), the event’s title sponsor. Introducing a burst of youthful energy to one of the world’s largest online marketplaces for plus-size fashions, June+Vie adds a hip, younger vibe to the retailer’s lineup of venerable plus-size brands known for their comfort, fit, and smart, versatile styling.
Aimed squarely at women with a youthful attitude and style, the brand’s name comes from the Roman goddess “Juno,” the protector of women, and “vie,” the French word for “life.” June+Vie introduces a lively, new era to the OSP family, with an aesthetic that conveys confidence and exudes joy. Styles are feminine and modern, including statement party dresses in shimmering sequins, and richly hued, stretchy velours that show a bit more leg with attention-grabbing side slits. Fall must-haves include buttery leather styles, including a peplum moto jacket and sleek leggings offering work / play versatility, and dramatic textured teddy fleece maxi coats for fashionable warmth on cool days. The lifestyle collection also features an abundance of sweaters, from luxurious off-the-shoulder styles to duster-length cardigans in solid hues and quintessential seasonal prints. Uber feminine style and distinctive design details round out the collection, with figure-celebrating swing dresses and tops boasting lace accents and a variety of playful sleeve styles, as well as flattering fabrics that add an element of glam, from elegant sheer treatments to curve contouring knits.
June+Vie Brand Manager Julie Watson says June+Vie is rooted in a current, yet approachable, expression of fashion and trend. “We created the brand to serve as a love-letter to style-focused, self-assured women who refuse to define themselves by numbers, be it age or size. Bringing the vision of June+Vie to life has been a joy for all of us, and we can't wait for its CFW debut," says Watson.
“Curvy Fashion Week is the ultimate venue to introduce a new fashion brand that caters to the style of a youthful, fashion-focused customer,” says Bill Bass, CMO of OneStopPlus and the FULLBEAUTY Brands family of premier fashion, beauty and home websites. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to present the first-look of June+Vie to such an empowered group of women.” According to Bass, OSP jumped at the chance to share its size inclusivity expertise with a new, fearless generation of plus-size women, while providing stewardship for young voices, from emerging designers and aspiring models to plus-size influencers and content creators, in an industry that continues to grow by leaps and bounds.
OSP’s Head of Design & Style Zahir Babvani will produce the event’s finale runway show, giving live and streaming audiences a first look at the 100-piece June+Vie fall / holiday collection, making its September 19th debut on OneStopPlus.com, JuneandVie.com and CurveWear.com, the company’s new shopping platform dedicated to younger plus-size women. Babvani will also share his innovative Made to Flatter approach to styling curvy women in the internet age in an insightful Fireside Chat panel discussion.
“We’re excited to share the stage with so many talented designers and can’t wait to see Curvy Fashion Week’s stunning plus-size models strut their curves in our new June+Vie branded collection,” says Babvani. “The opportunity to showcase so many of our other brands that are leaders and pioneers in plus-size inclusive fashion and the centerpiece of our size inclusivity mission, is icing on the cake!”
A leader in extended sizes and pioneer in size inclusive fashions, OneStopPlus.com (OSP) is part of the FULLBEAUTY Brands family of premier fashion websites for plus-size women and big & tall men. One of the world's largest online marketplaces for plus-size women, OSP offers a multi-brand approach, serving multiple price points and multiple styles, including the largest array of extended sizes in the marketplace. OneStopPlus.com features leading designs in American and European plus-size fashion, including Woman Within ®, Roaman's ®, Catherines ®, Jessica London ®, Ellos ®, Active For All ®, Shoes For All ®, Swimsuits For All ®, Intimates For All ®, King Size ®, and FullBeauty Outlet ®, collectively offering more than 100 individual brands. June+Vie™ is the latest in a series of 2022 brand launches, including Liz&Me™ by Catherines, Curvy by Catherines™, and Soft Focus™ by Woman Within. FULLBEAUTY Brands launched CurveWear.com, a new platform for younger plus-size women, in September 2022. The retailer also offers home decor through its Brylane Home ® brand.
