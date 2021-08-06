BOSTON (AP) — Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The Boston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $12.3 million, or 41 cents per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had a loss of $7.4 million, or 25 cents per share.
Plymouth Industrial posted revenue of $32.9 million in the period.
Plymouth Industrial expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.70 to $1.74 per share.
The company's shares have risen 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 62% in the last 12 months.
