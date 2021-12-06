BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced its succession plan for its Chief Financial Officer. Dan Wright, who has served in the position since 2014, will step down on February 25, 2022, but will continue to work with the Company in an advisory capacity. Anthony Saladino, the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, has been named his successor.
Jeff Witherell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Plymouth, noted, “Dan has been instrumental in helping guide Plymouth through its earliest days, the successful completion of our initial public offering, a transformation of our balance sheet and a significant improvement in our access to capital. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Plymouth team, I would like to thank Dan for his many contributions and his efforts leading this succession. I also appreciate his willingness to remain as an advisor to Plymouth.”
“Since joining us in 2020, Anthony has made a number of improvements to our financial reporting and accounting functions as a valuable member of our senior leadership team. He has also brought his previous experience in public accounting and leading teams within publicly traded REITs to enhance our operations across our platform. We look forward to his continued leadership as we execute on our growth plans,” added Mr. Witherell.
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light industrial and small bay industrial properties, located in primary and secondary markets within the main industrial, distribution and logistics corridors of the United States.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release, which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's plans, objectives and strategies, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statement, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005608/en/
CONTACT: Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
(615) 942-7077
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT
SOURCE: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/06/2021 04:15 PM/DISC: 12/06/2021 04:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005608/en