Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2021 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2021:

Record Date

Payment Date

2021 Total
Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2021

2021
Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share

2021
Return of
Capital
Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

January 29, 2021

$0.20

$0.20

$0.198241

$0.001759

March 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

$0.20

$0.20

$0.198241

$0.001759

June 30, 2021

July 30, 2021

$0.21

$0.21

$0.208153

$0.001847

September 30, 2021

October 29, 2021

$0.21

$0.21

$0.208153

$0.001847

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$0.82

$0.82

$0.812788

$0.007212

The income tax treatment for the 2021 distributions for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) CUSIP #729640201 is as follows:

 Record Date

 Payment Date

 2021 Total
Cash
Distribution
Per Share

 Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2021

 2021
Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share

2021
Return of
Capital
Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 15, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.00000

June 15, 2021

June 30, 2021

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.00000

September 15, 2021

September 30, 2021

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.00000

December 15, 2021

December 31, 2021

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.00000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$1.8750

$1.8750

$1.8750

$0.00000

In accordance with IRS Code Section 6045B, Plymouth Industrial REIT has posted Form 8937, Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities, which may be found on the Company’s website at www.plymouthreit.com. Plymouth encourages stockholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local, and foreign income tax effects of these dividends.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light industrial and small bay industrial properties, located in primary and secondary markets within the main industrial, distribution and logistics corridors of the United States.

CONTACT: Tripp Sullivan

SCR Partners

(615) 942-7077

TSullivan@scr-ir.com

