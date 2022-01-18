BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2021 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2021:
Record Date
Payment Date
2021 Total
Total
2021
2021
December 31, 2020
January 29, 2021
$0.20
$0.20
$0.198241
$0.001759
March 31, 2021
April 30, 2021
$0.20
$0.20
$0.198241
$0.001759
June 30, 2021
July 30, 2021
$0.21
$0.21
$0.208153
$0.001847
September 30, 2021
October 29, 2021
$0.21
$0.21
$0.208153
$0.001847
$0.82
$0.82
$0.812788
$0.007212
The income tax treatment for the 2021 distributions for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) CUSIP #729640201 is as follows:
Record Date
Payment Date
2021 Total
Total
2021
2021
March 15, 2021
March 31, 2021
$0.46875
$0.46875
$0.46875
$0.00000
June 15, 2021
June 30, 2021
$0.46875
$0.46875
$0.46875
$0.00000
September 15, 2021
September 30, 2021
$0.46875
$0.46875
$0.46875
$0.00000
December 15, 2021
December 31, 2021
$0.46875
$0.46875
$0.46875
$0.00000
$1.8750
$1.8750
$1.8750
$0.00000
In accordance with IRS Code Section 6045B, Plymouth Industrial REIT has posted Form 8937, Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities, which may be found on the Company’s website at www.plymouthreit.com. Plymouth encourages stockholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local, and foreign income tax effects of these dividends.
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light industrial and small bay industrial properties, located in primary and secondary markets within the main industrial, distribution and logistics corridors of the United States.
