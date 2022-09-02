DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022--
PLZ Corp (“PLZ”), North America’s largest independent specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Gary Hendrickson as interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hendrickson’s appointment follows the departure of CEO Aaron Erter, who will assume a public company CEO role. PLZ’s Board of Directors has commenced a formal search for a permanent CEO.
Mr. Hendrickson has served as Senior Advisor to PLZ since 2021. He was most recently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Valspar Corporation. Previously, Mr. Hendrickson held several senior-level positions at Valspar, including President and Chief Operating Officer, Asia-Pacific President and Senior Vice President leading the company’s consumer paint division. Mr. Hendrickson received a B.A. degree from The University of Connecticut and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
As a Senior Advisor, Mr. Hendrickson has been actively involved in advancing the Company’s strategic growth and development efforts. As interim CEO, he will partner with the Board and management to continue PLZ’s efforts to strengthen its value proposition for customers, enhance its enterprise technology capabilities, and review acquisition opportunities to expand the Company’s capabilities.
“Gary has been an instrumental advisor to PLZ,” said John Ferring, Chairman of PLZ. “His extensive track record of driving growth and value creation combined with his efforts to date at PLZ make him an ideal fit for this interim role. I am thrilled to work even closer with him in this capacity.” Mr. Ferring has served as PLZ’s Chairman since 2011. Prior to 2011, he served as PLZ’s CEO for more than 25 years.
“PLZ is an innovative company with a leading market position, and I’m excited to step into the role of interim CEO,” said Mr. Hendrickson. “I wish Aaron the best in his next chapter and am proud of all that we have accomplished at PLZ together. I look forward to continuing to partner with John, the Board, and the excellent team at PLZ to capitalize on our outstanding value proposition as we pursue new channels for growth.”
About PLZ Corp
PLZ Corp is the North American leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturing. The PLZ family of companies specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private-label products. PLZ formulates, blends, fills and packages more than 2,500 branded and private-label products including personal care products, cleaners and polishes, industrial solvents, lubricants and degreasers, adhesives, sanitary supply disinfectants, insecticides and air fresheners for home and industrial use. For more information, visit plzcorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005068/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Abernathy MacGregor
Dan Scorpio / Kyla MacLennan
(312) 640-3111 / (212) 371-5999
dps@abmac.com/kam@abmac.com
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL CHEMICALS/PLASTICS OTHER RETAIL HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING SPECIALTY OTHER MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: PLZ Corp
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/02/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/02/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005068/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.