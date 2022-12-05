PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
Project Management Institute (PMI) held PMI Global Summit 2022, its largest annual gathering of project, program, and portfolio professionals at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas from 1-3 December. The event included opening keynote remarks from Futurist and Best-Selling Author Amy Webb and closing keynote remarks from Innovator and CEO of Uncharted Jessica O. Matthews.
The three-day conference brought together 3,500 project leaders in person, and more than 3,000 virtual attendees to learn from key players in the industry and earn PDUs and gain valuable knowledge as they network with individuals across the profession. During the event, more than 140 subject matter experts and speakers held various educational sessions on topics ranging from strategic alignment to agility and transformation. PMI also held a newly revitalized awards celebration, themed “ILLUMINATE!”, honoring Ideas and Outstanding Teamwork.
“Global Summit provides a unique opportunity for our community to gather and share ideas, grow their networks, and celebrate their successes,” said Pierre Le Manh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Project Management Institute. “As this year’s event comes to a close, we’re energized by our community’s passion and excited to continue being a trusted resource and home for project professionals across the globe.”
At the event, leaders discussed the latest PMI® Pulse of the Profession® report, a report created from a premier annual global survey of project professionals, launched earlier this week. The survey found that organizations that prioritize power skills – including communication, problem-solving, collaborative leadership, and strategic thinking – perform better against multiple key drivers of success.
As another way to bring the Global Summit programming to our community, on 1 December, PMI held the final installment of the award-winning Virtual Experience Series 2022, featuring educational sessions livestreamed from PMI Global Summit, including our opening keynote Amy Webb, and an abundance of great content and exhibits. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn, network, and earn 9+ PDUs. On-demand access will be available through 31 January 2023. Learn more here.
Registration for PMI ® Global Summit 2023 will open in early 2023.
About Project Management Institute (PMI)
Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional organization for project management, and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and "changemakers" consistently create better outcomes for businesses, community, and society worldwide.
PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.
Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit, for-purpose organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.
Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute.
