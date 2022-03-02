CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2022--
PNE USA, Inc., a subsidiary of PNE AG, a publicly traded renewable energy company based in Cuxhaven, Germany, announced it has sold a 199 MWp solar project to a top tier USA operator. When complete, the 2-phase development will have a capacity of up to 398 MWp, making it one of the largest installations in the state of Utah.
PNE AG has built its reputation with more than 25 years of success in onshore and offshore wind. This sale, its second utility scale solar transaction in the United States, exemplifies the company’s commitment and expertise in the industry. In the US, PNE has now developed and sold more than 800 MW of utility scale wind and solar energy projects.
Karl Dahlstrom, CEO of PNE USA remarked, “We are pleased to have finalized this transaction with a top tier sponsor. This project will meaningfully contribute to Utah’s Renewable Portfolio Goal of 20% renewables by 2025. With our expanding team and growing portfolio we anticipate more successful developments in the near future.”
About PNE USA
PNE USA is a leading renewable energy company with projects in development and operating throughout the United States. As a subsidiary of the PNE AG Group, headquartered in Germany, our experienced team is committed to successfully developing, financing, constructing, and operating utility scale wind, photovoltaic solar, and energy storage projects. We are driven by the belief that a better future will be built on better energy choices. With this belief we are dedicated to making that better future happen.
About PNE AG
PNE Group is a German wind power pioneer operating globally as one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, our team of around 500 best-in-class employees has grown to become a full-service clean energy solutions provider. PNE Group boasts a development pipeline in wind energy and photovoltaic of more than 7,600 megawatts, which is in part due to the Company’s diversification into these additional business segments and its geographic expansion into growing markets such as Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
