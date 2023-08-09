CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2023--
Pneuma Behavioral Health (“Pneuma”) is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of Bright Path Behavioral Health (“Bright Path”). Located in the heart of Wake Forest, Bright Path stands as the greater Triangle’s only CARF-Accredited, in-network partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient treatment center specifically for adolescents ages 13 to 18.
This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Pneuma’s journey, reinforcing its stature as a premier provider of comprehensive mental health services throughout North Carolina.
Albert Lupin, Founder of Pneuma Behavioral Health, expressed his enthusiasm: “We’re excited to welcome Bright Path into the Pneuma family. This partnership enables us to extend these essential services to the communities we have been privileged to serve in North Carolina and beyond.”
After opening her group counseling practice in 2012, Founder of Bright Path Dr. Pamela Perkins, Psy.D., saw the need for intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization services for teens in the Triangle area. Dr. Perkins shared, "Our commitment to delivering high-quality therapeutic services empowers youth to develop healthy behaviors that can last a lifetime. Through our partnership with Pneuma, we can now focus solely on delivering wholehearted mental health treatment that positively transforms the lives of families and everyone involved."
The comprehensive offerings at Bright Path include full-time, onsite psychiatric providers and a dedicated education liaison, who plays a vital role coordinating directly with schools and parents to ensure students continue their education while receiving treatment.
Bright Path bears the esteemed Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accreditation, embodying adherence to globally recognized benchmarks of excellence. Bright Path is an in-network facility and proudly affiliated with major insurance providers including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, and Cigna.
Visit https://www.brightpathbh.com or call 919-276-4005 for more information.
About Pneuma Behavioral Health
Pneuma Behavioral Health is a beacon in the mental health landscape, prioritizing the empowerment of clinicians, a strategy that has consistently led to improved outcomes for clients and their families. Serving as a catalyst to established mental health practices and facilities, Pneuma brings transformative support that leads to an elevated standard of care. This approach empowers providers to wholeheartedly concentrate on delivering exceptional clinical expertise, custom-tailored to address the distinctive needs of every individual client. For more information, visit www.pneumabh.com.
About Bright Path Behavioral Health
Bright Path Behavioral Health was created to help adolescents 13-18 tackle serious mental health challenges that impede their daily lives. Teens receive treatment for psychiatric disorders that affect multiple aspects of their well-being, including depression, intense anxiety, self-injury, trauma, OCD, severe ADHD, and mood dysregulation. The center is located at 203 Capcom Avenue, Suite 104 in Wake Forest. Visit www.brightpathbh.com.
