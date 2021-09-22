PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portsmouth, NH-based Pneuma Systems Corporation is at the center of a global intravenous pump market expected to reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2026, according to ReportLinker.1
The Company's innovative PneumaDrive™ and PneumaValve™ technologies are ready to meet this demand in the next generation of medical devices. Products based on PneumaDrive™ and PneumaValve™ will replace existing infusion pumps and fully automate "gravity drip" infusions, providing an easier experience for patients and caregivers. The Pneuma product line will compare favorably to market-leading infusion pumps by reducing size and weight by 90%, offering more than a dozen user interface innovations, and improving reliability through simplicity and closed-loop flow control.
Pneuma Founder Jeffrey Carlisle is inspired by every opportunity to improve the patient experience. "We're eager to continuously advance our designs, incorporating proprietary technologies, 3D printing, robotic assembly, and a secure Internet-of-Things architecture," he said. Pneuma and its strategic partners plan to install PneumaDrive™ technology-based infusion devices in infusion centers, home care, and acute care settings around the world.
Just last week, Pneuma Systems announced a product development agreement with Takeda, a leader in the supply of plasma-derived therapies such as immunoglobulin: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pneuma-systems-collaborates-with-takeda-to-improve-patient-experience-301378857.html. Pneuma Systems is also deploying its novel technologies in laboratory and analytical chemistry applications.
In 2001, Carlisle also founded Fluidnet Corporation, an innovative IV pump designer and developer that subsequently rebranded as Ivenix. Global infusion leader Smiths Medical recently entered into a partnership with Ivenix: https://www.smiths-medical.com/en-us/company-information/news-and-events/news/2021/may/04/smiths-medical-and-ivenix-partner-to-revolutionize-infusion-management. Within weeks of Smiths' acquisition of Ivenix, however, an offer to acquire Smiths Medical itself was increased by USD 400 Million: https://www.smiths.com/news-and-media/2021/09/superior-transaction-for-sale-of-smiths-medical.
Carlisle is encouraged by this rapid activity and the valuation of his Fluidnet legacy, noting, "The market is simply responding to the long overdue need to improve safety, comfort, and workflow – the same drivers that launched Fluidnet." In concert with strategic partners, Pneuma Systems expects to further disrupt the industry with a modern, simple, low cost, and sophisticated platform.
