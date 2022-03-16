MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2022--
PointClickCare Technologies, the leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights, is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of Audacious Inquiry, an industry-shaping connected care platform. Together PointClickCare and Audacious Inquiry will improve patient outcomes through a highly integrated care collaboration platform, powered by the largest network of its kind in North America. The announcement was made today during the annual Healthcare Information and Management Society (HIMSS) Conference taking place in Orlando, FL.
“We are very pleased to reach today’s milestone and to officially welcome the Audacious Inquiry team to the PointClickCare community. There is a lot of important work ahead in our combined effort to reduce the cost of healthcare and improve access and outcomes for all,” said Dave Wessinger, Chief Executive Officer of PointClickCare. “This acquisition enables PointClickCare to broaden and deepen our networks, enhance innovative solutions, and more broadly serve health plan, provider, state agency, federal and public health partners.”
The acquisition represents PointClickCare’s continued investment in innovation across the continuum of care in order to close gaps in healthcare delivery, and to help clients succeed within the value-based care environment through improved connectivity. With the addition of Audacious Inquiry's network, PointClickCare’s scale now serves over 2,500 hospitals, more than 2,000 ambulatory sites, and more than 22,000 long-term and post-acute care facilities.
“We are thrilled to officially join the PointClickCare community. The combined footprint will enable us to magnify our impact and bring more resources to bear for our partners,” said Scott Afzal, President of Audacious Inquiry. “Together, our wider set of technology solutions will allow us to drive insights to providers at the point of care, fundamentally improving outcomes, increasing safety for patients and reducing the cost of care.”
About PointClickCare
PointClickCare is the leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey. PointClickCare’s single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision-making and improved outcomes for all. Over 22,000 long-term post-acute care providers, and 1,600 hospitals use PointClickCare today, enabling care collaboration and value-based care delivery for millions of lives across North America.
About Audacious Inquiry
Audacious Inquiry is a national industry-shaping health IT company that provides a connected care platform facilitating the secure transmission of actionable, accurate, and event-driven data across the U.S. healthcare system. Audacious Inquiry’s pioneering software solutions help providers and care managers be proactive during the most important moments, including during transitions of care. Audacious Inquiry’s trusted solutions serve more than 75 million people nationwide. To learn more, visit www.ainq.com.
