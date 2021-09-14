TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
Publishers using Polar ( CreateWithPolar.com ) have generated over $100m of digital advertising revenue in the past year from advertisers who repurpose ads built for social platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, to run on their websites.
Over 150 trusted media publishers in 20 countries use Polar, including Bloomberg, Conde Nast, ESPN, Hearst, Le Monde, NBC, News Corp, Singapore Press Holdings and The Telegraph.
The Rise of Social Formats for the Web
“Creative advertising formats on the web have not kept up with what consumers prefer to engage with and what advertisers are building creative for,” shared Kunal Gupta, CEO, Polar. “In contrast, the social platforms have developed beautiful, impactful ad experiences. Facebook has inspired 10 million advertisers to build assets for their creative ad specifications, which Polar enables everyone else to access now”.
Over 6,000 advertisers have activated 15,000 campaigns with publishers who offer Polar’s Social Display and Video. Ad volume has grown 177% in the past 12 months on Polar.
Fueling Growth with New Investments
Polar is today announcing the addition of Matt Crenshaw to its executive team as Chief Commercial Officer. Crenshaw will be responsible for leading the company’s global publisher business, marketing functions and growth strategy.
“Matt is a proven industry leader who brings experience, expertise and empathy to support our publisher partners as they continue to accelerate their revenue growth with our products,” said Kunal Gupta. “With Matt’s leadership, we will accelerate our investment in helping enable our publisher partners with the right technology, tools and training to compete more effectively.”
Matt Crenshaw was formerly the General Manager of North America for Outbrain and led the global expansion of the company’s publisher network. Crenshaw also served as Vice President, Digital Marketing for the portfolio of publishing brands at Discovery Communications.
“Polar has a proven track record and demonstrated long-term commitment to help publishers to grow their direct-sold, high-margin ad revenue. As a former publisher, I find this inspiring and energizing,” shared Matt Crenshaw.
Polar’s revenue grew 61% in the past 12 months and the business is highly profitable. The company has hired new talent in sales, marketing, services, product management and engineering in the past few months.
To learn more about Polar, visit CreateWithPolar.com.
To learn more about Nova, visit CreateWithNova.com.
