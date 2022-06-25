WARSAW, Poland — The war in neighboring Ukraine loomed large as tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the Polish capital Warsaw for the rights of LGBTQ people.
The participants in the equality parade marched along a 2.5-mile route through the center of the city on Saturday in midsummer heat.
They demanded more tolerance and equal rights in the EU country. Some waved rainbow flags, some carried placards reading "Acceptance" and "Love is Love."
Same-sex marriages are not allowed in Poland.
This year, the event was held together with the Kyiv Pride parade, which cannot be celebrated there because of the Russian war on Ukraine. The martial law imposed in Ukraine prohibits large gatherings.
Poland has taken in more than 2 million refugees from its eastern neighbor, according to government figures. "This is a great moral support for us that the parade is taking place here," said 42-year-old Maria, who traveled to Warsaw from Kyiv with her partner for the demonstration.
Poland's conservative nationalist Law and Justice party government is very involved in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.
At the same time, it takes a very restrictive line towards the LGBTQ community. According to them, the fight for more rights for gays, lesbians and trans people is a threat to the values of the Catholic Church.
The mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski, from the opposition Civic Platform, on the other hand, supported the Pride parade and also took part in it himself.
