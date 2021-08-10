NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the daytime shooting death of a 23-year-old man in New Bedford.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Ashley Boulevard and Belleville Road at about 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney's office.

There they found city resident Naurik Michel-Brown. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

No arrests were announced but Lt. Scott Carola told The Standard-Times that investigators have developed a “strong suspect.”

No other information was disclosed.

The death was the third homicide of the summer in the city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

