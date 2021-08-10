NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the daytime shooting death of a 23-year-old man in New Bedford.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Ashley Boulevard and Belleville Road at about 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Bristol district attorney's office.
There they found city resident Naurik Michel-Brown. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.
No arrests were announced but Lt. Scott Carola told The Standard-Times that investigators have developed a “strong suspect.”
No other information was disclosed.
The death was the third homicide of the summer in the city.