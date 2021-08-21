MAYNARD, Mass. (AP) — Three teenagers were injured by gunfire at a party in Maynard early Saturday morning and whoever shot them remains on the loose, police said.
Officers responding to reports of a shooting went to an address in town at about 2:20 a.m. where they found the three victims, Chief Michael Noble said in an emailed statement.
Officers also determined that the person or persons responsible for the shootings were no longer at the scene.
Police provided first aid before all three teens were taken to the hospital with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening.
The preliminary investigation determined that the shooting occurred during a party, which grew beyond the number of expected guests, police said. Maynard police think the shooting is an isolated incident.
Neither the names nor the exact ages of the victims was disclosed. No suspects have been identified. The shooting remains under investigation.