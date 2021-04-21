WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man carrying a rifle and claiming to have a bomb was shot and killed in a standoff with police on Tuesday night, according to the Worcester county district attorney’s office.

District Attorney Joseph Early said the man called 911 around 10:30 p.m. saying he had a rifle and a bomb that he threatened to denotate. Police found the man on Grafton Street wearing body armor and carrying a backpack and a rifle, Early said.

Negotiators attempted to defuse the situation, the district attorney said, but the man was fatally shot after he moved toward police officers.

“There was a lengthy attempt to deescalate the situation, at which point the man advanced towards the police officers,” Early told reporters at a news briefing. “There was a shooting, and the man — the suspect — was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man’s identity has not been released. Worcester police said they were planning to hold a news conference on the shooting on Wednesday.

