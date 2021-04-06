AP Police, federal agents responding to a shooting in Maryland with 2 victims; say suspect is 'down' Apr 6, 2021 Apr 6, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police, federal agents responding to a shooting in Maryland with 2 victims; say suspect is 'down.' Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Tags General News Shootings Violent Crime Crime Locations Maryland United States North America Trending Video Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Read Our E-edition See our e-edition for a full replica of today’s newspaper. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, see our special entertainment pages with TV listings, comics and puzzles. Read Our E-edition COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries CHELMSFORD - Rosalie J. (Sarci... Methuen - Louis A. Hebbelinck ... Topsfield - "I need to write m... Methuen - Frank J. Coco, 91, o... Salem - Theresa L. (Black) Auc... Featured Homes of the Week +5 The Kellingrove Estate, Salem, N.H.