This undated photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Lawrence, Kan., shows Chad Joseph Marek. A former University of Kansas soccer goalie has been killed and her husband Marek, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, police said. Officers found Regan Noelle Gibbs, 25, fatally wounded Monday, May 16, 2022 in her apartment in Lawrence. Police said her husband, Chad Joseph Marek, called 911, and he was arrested at the scene.