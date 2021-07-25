DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police have released the name of a man who was killed Saturday after the car he was in rolled over into a flooded area along Route 95 in Dedham.
Liam Fitzgerald, 27, who was a passenger in the car, died after being taken to a nearby hospital, State Police said on Sunday.
Another man driving the car was treated and released from a hospital, police said in a statement.
The car was headed northbound at the University Avenue exit when it rolled over and ended up submerged in several feet of water between the roadway and the exit ramp, according to police.
Troopers responded to the crash around 4:20 a.m. and went into the water to pull the men from the car.
State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s office are investigating the crash.