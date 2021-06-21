WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police have released the name of the 18-month-old boy who drowned in his family's aboveground swimming pool over the weekend.

The death of Angelo Nicoloro in Wrentham on Saturday was a tragic accident, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.

The pool installed two weeks ago was equipped with a retractable ladder, the chief told The Sun Chronicle on Monday.

Family members were performing CPR when police responded to a 911 call from the home at about 8 p.m. Saturday. The boy was pronounced dead at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, police said.

The family reported that the boy was only under water for a short time, and McGrath described the incident as a “momentary lapse of supervision.”

There was a large gathering at the home at the time, McGrath said.

