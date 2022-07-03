HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police on Sunday identified the gunman who they said shot three officers and three civilians, killing two people, in an ambush-style attack over the weekend.
Armed with a pistol and rifle, the gunman, 28-year-old Edward Freyman, killed Collin Davis and Amber Tsai about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Haltom City police said Sunday at a news conference. Freyman then ambushed several police officers who responded to the shooting call in the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive just south of Interstate 820, police said.
An elderly woman also was shot but is expected survive, Haltom City police said.
The wounded officers were identified as Officer Jose Avila, Officer Tim Barton and Cpl. Zach Tabler. Each was shot multiple times. Tabler and Vela remained hospitalized Sunday. Barton was released from the hospital Sunday morning.
Authorities provided little information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Det. Matt Spillane, a Haltom City police spokesman, said Freyman was “associated” with one of the people shot, but did not say who or how.
“All we know is that they knew each other, but we don’t know what their relationship was,” Haltom City Police Chief Cody Phillips said Sunday.
Authorities said they provided limited information because the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.
A LinkedIn account listed in Freyman’s name said he’s been a U.S. Army infantry team leader since 2014. The Army did not immediately respond to a request seeking to confirm Freyman’s enlistment, and police did not provide details about Freyman’s work history.
Police played a short video showing Freyman opening fire on a group of officers approaching a house. The officers collapsed immediately, with some groaning in pain and others saying they had been shot.
A shootout then commenced between Freyman and officers. More than 100 shots were fired in the small residential neighborhood in northeast Tarrant County, Phillips said. Freyman then escaped the house, prompting a short manhunt.
He was found a short distance away with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sunday afternoon, the windows in one home, where police said the initial shooting took place, were covered with plywood. A white Kia sedan in front of the home had several bullet holes in the windshield and the right side.
In the driveway of the home to the left sat a white Ford truck, also heavily damaged by gunfire.
Crews worked to clean up another home across the street, where neighbors said the elderly woman who initially called 911 lived. Gunfire had damaged several windows and left the home pockmarked.
Gunfire also hit at least two other homes.
Neighbors said Tsai lived in the home where the original shooting took place. They described her as a quiet and nice woman who kept to herself.
In a tweet on Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott said “our Texas law enforcement risk their lives every day to serve and protect our communities.”
———
©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.