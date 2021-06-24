WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man by an off-duty Pawtucket officer, West Greenwich Chief Richard Ramsay said.
The chain of events started at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 95 and ended up off the highway outside a West Greenwich pizza shop, Ramsay said. Both men were in separate vehicles.
“I believe the officer saw something on I-95 that was bad and followed, but that’s under investigation,” Ramsay said.
The officer, identified by the state attorney general's office as Daniel Dolan, fired one shot from a service weapon. The teen, a West Greenwich resident, was hit in the arm and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. He is expected to survive. The officer was not injured.
The teen's name was not released.
The attorney general's office in a statement Thursday said Dolan was traveling home from a detail assignment when he encountered an Audi sedan occupied by a driver and two passengers. Dolan tried to detain the driver of the Audi outside the pizza shop. In the ensuing moments, the details of which remain under investigation, Dolan opened fire.
Dolan was placed on administrative leave, Pawtucket Chief Tina Goncalves said.