MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire’s largest city are investigating separate shooting incidents that slightly wounded one person.
Manchester police say they received a report of multiple shots being fired at about 11:35 p.m. Sunday on Quirin Street.
A caller reported hearing several gunshots followed by a vehicle leaving the area. Officers found evidence that the building had been struck several times by gunfire, but there were no injuries.
Approximately 15 minutes later police received reports of shots fired on Hevey Street. Officers found numerous spent shell casings along with damage to the building.
There, officers learned one male had suffered a non-life threatening wound.
Police say they don’t know if the two incidents are related.