PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 21-year-old man was found shot to death on Monday morning inside a vehicle in Providence, police said.
Police responded to Atlantic Avenue in the city's Elmwood section at about 2 a.m. after getting a call from a neighbor who spotted the body inside the parked car with the passenger door open, Maj. David Lapatin said at a news conference.
The victim was from Providence but police did not release his name.
Police think the victim was targeted and Lapatin does not think there is any danger to the community.
Investigators have some leads and are canvassing the neighborhood, but there have been no arrests, Lapatin said.
He did not disclose a possible motive.
The death was the city's fourth homicide of the year.