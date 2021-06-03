LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A man was shot while driving on a roadway Wednesday night in Lowell, police said.
He managed to drive himself to a convenience store at a gas station around 10:15 p.m. where he said he had been shot while driving, the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
The man was taken to Lowell General Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for treatment and information about his condition was not immediately known.
The police said they shutdown the Lowell Connector, which runs southwest from the city to Interstate 495, to search for evidence and also examined the man's vehicle. Police did not release the man's name.