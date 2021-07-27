SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island are asking for the public's help in identifying the person suspected of stealing two expensive fishing reels from a boat docked at a marina earlier this month.
South Kingstown police in a Facebook post Monday said the male suspect was seen in the early morning hours of July 8 on video surveillance approaching the Point Judith Marina on a yellow kayak.
Moments later, the same person wearing a light-colored hat and with a mask pulled over his face, is seen stealing two Lindgren-Pitman S-1200 Electric fishing reels from the deck of the docked vessel.
According to the company's website, the reels sell for about $5,500 each.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact South Kingstown police.