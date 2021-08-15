SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a woman while responding to a call in a suburb of Boston on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened when three Saugus police officers responded to a request for assistance involving a person in distress, the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett told The Boston Globe. Blodgett's office said the officers were confronted by a 38-year-old woman brandishing a knife when they entered the residence.
The office said one of the officers fired three times, shooting the woman. The officers and emergency service workers immediately rendered aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the office said.
Authorities had not identified the woman on Sunday afternoon. The shooting is under investigation by the district attorney's office and state police.