ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A police officer was shot Friday morning during the response to a standoff near downtown Anchorage and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.
Police earlier Friday announced that Ingra Street was closed between Ninth and 15th avenues while special police units responded to standoff situation involving a weapon at a residence.
As of 8:30 a.m., there was no confirmation whether the suspect has been injured by police, the Anchorage Police Department said. He remained barricaded and was not communicating with officers.
At least one officer could be seen with a gun trained in the direction of a building where white smoke appeared from the roof. Several officers were visible behind a BearCat military-style vehicle, some in military gear and helmets. Two officers wore police uniforms and gas masks.
The popping sound of what appeared to be multiple explosions or shots was heard in the area just before 8:45 a.m. and again a few minutes later before the smoke emerged.
Officers originally responded to an apartment complex regarding an assault with a hammer, according to a preliminary information provided in a police update at 8:35 a.m. Friday.
While officers talked with the man who was assaulted, the male suspect left the apartment, police said. Officers “verbally engaged” with him but he was described as not being compliant and went back inside.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers gave the now barricaded suspect “multiple less lethal warnings,” police said. It wasn’t immediately clear what those warnings were.
“When the suspect did not respond, officers breached the apartment door. The suspect fired multiple rounds at police,” the update said. “One officer was struck in the lower body and another officer returned fire.”
The injured officer was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
The original assault victim suffered injuries not considered life threatening and has been transported for police interview.
Police initially responded to the scene at 2:44 a.m.
