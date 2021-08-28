BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Police were searching for an assailant after a Cape Cod woman was stabbed so badly that she was transferred by MedFlight to a hospital in Boston, police said Saturday.
An officer found the victim with stab wounds screaming for help on the front steps of a home early Saturday in Barnstable, police said.
The assailant was no longer on the scene, and police were actively searching several locations in the region on Saturday.
The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth before being transferred to a Boston hospital. She suffered wounds to her arm, chest and face area, police said.