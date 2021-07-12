EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A standoff just outside Boston ended early Monday when police shot a man who was advancing on officers with what was described as a sword, authorities said.
The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to an emailed statement from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
The standoff started just after midnight when officers in Everett responding to a 911 call found that a resident of an apartment building had barricaded himself inside, according to the statement.
The 45-year-old man later left the apartment in possession of what was described as a sword and advanced at officers, according to the statement.
Police first tried a less-than-lethal sponge round, but it was ineffective. An Everett officer then shot the suspect. One officer was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.
No names were released and the investigation is ongoing.