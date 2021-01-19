WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police investigating the death of a 61-year-old woman in her Massachusetts home on Tuesday morning shot and injured her 23-year-old son when he ran toward them holding a knife above his head, authorities said.
Police performed a well-being check at the Wakefield home of Pamela Wood when she failed to show up for her job as a speech therapist at an elementary school in town, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and police Chief Steven Skory said at a news conference.
Police found Wood dead in the basement with “multiple traumatic injuries," they said.
Her son, Timothy Martin, of Manchester, New Hampshire, who did not live in the home and was not expected to be there, refused orders to drop the knife and two Wakefield officers opened fire, authorities said.
Martin was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. Charges have yet to be announced and it was not known if Martin had an attorney.
Five Wakefield officers were treated, but did not suffer serious injuries.
The officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.