BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy drowned in a pond after he used a rope swing to drop into the water, police in Bedford said.

Police were dispatched to Sebbins Pond at about 7 p.m. Sunday for a report of the boy missing in the water, the department said in a news release. They tried to find him and they requested help from the Nashua Fire Department dive team, a department news release said. The New Hampshire Marine Patrol and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also responded.

Divers found the teen's body a little after 9 p.m. His name wasn't released.

“The Bedford Police Department can confirm that a teenage male drowned" at the pond, the news release said.

