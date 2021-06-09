SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman died Wednesday when a robbery suspect driving the wrong way on a divided roadway while fleeing police crashed head-on into her car, police said.
Officers responded to a robbery at a convenience store in Saugus just before 11 a.m., Saugus police said in a statement.
The suspect’s vehicle was spotted and an officer pursued it, but stopped the pursuit when the vehicle turned south on the northbound lanes of Route 107.
The suspect drove about a half-mile on the wrong side of the highway before colliding with the other vehicle.
The woman died at the scene, police said. Her name was not made public.
The suspect, identified by police as William Leger, 35, of Somerville, was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges were announced.