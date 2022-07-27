WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022--
The National Hispanic Council on Aging (NHCOA) and National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) released results from a recent joint poll conducted by Morning Consult revealing that voters with chronic conditions, seniors, and voters of color’s top health care priorities for the midterm elections include lowering out-of-pocket costs, addressing health equity and paving the way for research and development (R&D) for future innovative treatments.
Key takeaways from the poll include:
Reducing Overall Costs of Health Care Coverage Is Top of Mind for Voters of Color This November
- A plurality of voters of color (28%) stated that high out-of-pocket costs are the most critical health care issue when voting in the upcoming midterm elections.
- In fact, 69% of voters of color believe that reducing the overall cost of health care coverage such as premiums, deductibles and copays should be the main focus for Congress, with 18% expressing reducing drug prices should be the focus.
- One-in-five (19%) voters of color rank addressing racial disparities in the health care system as the most important or second most important issue in the upcoming midterms.
Vulnerable Communities Concerned with Health Care Access and Increased Health Disparities
- Voters of color (63%), immigrants (64%), and people with chronic conditions (62%) agree the pandemic has made them worried about their family’s access to health care.
- 72% of voters of color expressed that the pandemic has made them realize that issues of systematic racism and health disparities need to be addressed.
- 75% of immigrants agree that the pandemic has made them realize the need to address health equity.
- 83% of voters of color say health equity is an urgent problem that needs to be addressed.
Voters of Color Oppose Government Drug Price Negotiation Once They Learn About Tradeoffs to Access and Innovation
- 78% of voters of color agree that the pandemic has made them realize the protection of research and development is paramount to the creation of new medicines and innovative treatments.
- Voters of color (51%), those with chronic conditions (58%), and seniors (61%) are opposed to government drug pricing after learning it could delay people’s access to new prescription medicines.
- In fact, the majority of seniors and people with chronic conditions oppose government drug price negotiation once presented with a myriad of potential tradeoffs:
|Percentage of Voters Who Oppose Government Negotiation of Some Drug Prices
|Arguments*
|Total Oppose
|Has a Chronic Condition
|Seniors
|It could limit people's access to newer prescription medicines
56%
59%
|It could lead to less research and development for new medicines and treatments
52%
58%
|It could delay people's access to newer prescription medicines
58%
61%
|It could leave us less prepared for the next COVID variant or pandemic outbreak
51%
55%
“Vulnerable populations continue to be impacted by health care inequity and the pandemic has exacerbated and made the issue harder to ignore,” said National Hispanic Council on Aging President and CEO Dr. Yanira Cruz. “This poll confirms that communities of color want their elected officials to prioritize reforms that address their true health care concerns without impacting their access to future innovations or leaving them even more vulnerable to the impacts of future public health challenges.”
“This poll highlights real concerns about a health system that continues to fall short of meeting the needs of patients of color, their families and communities,” said National Minority Quality Forum President and CEO Dr. Gary A. Puckrein. “Our nation’s elected and appointed officials must engage in efforts to reimagine the health services enterprise in a manner that assigns the highest value to mitigation of patient risk. Congress must consider how any potential policies could serve to delay or prevent access to essential therapies.”
About The National Hispanic Council on Aging
NHCOA is the leading national organization working to improve the lives of Hispanic older adults, their families, and their caregivers. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NHCOA has been a strong voice dedicated to promoting, educating, and advocating for research, policy, and practice in the areas of economic security, health, and housing for Hispanic older adults, families, and caregivers for more than 50 years. For more information about NHCOA call 202-347-9733 or visit www.NHCOA.org.
About The National Minority Quality Forum
The National Minority Quality Forum assists health care providers, professionals, administrators, researchers, policymakers, and community and faith-based organizations in delivering appropriate health care to minority communities. This assistance is based on providing the evidence in the form of science, research, and analysis that will lead to the effective organization and management of system resources to improve the quality and safety of health care for the entire population of the U.S., including minorities. For more information, please visit www.nmqf.org.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005239/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Marcela Martinez
(202) 347-9733
Adjoa Kyerematen
202-220-8505
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER SENIORS CONSUMER HEALTHCARE REFORM PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT
SOURCE: The National Hispanic Council on Aging
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/27/2022 08:15 AM/DISC: 07/27/2022 08:16 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005239/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.