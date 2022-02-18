DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 18, 2022--
The "Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor - Pipeline Insight, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers comprehensive insights of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor development.
The report provides detailed coverage of the pipeline landscape for this mechanism of action, equipped with data from multiple sources with complete pipeline analysis by developmental stage, associated indications, route of administration and molecule type.
Pipeline Products covered across the following Developmental Stages
- Clinical
- Non-clinical
- Inactive: Discontinued and/or Dormant
Descriptive coverage of pipeline development activities for Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor
Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.
Pipeline Therapeutics assessment of products for Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor
The report assesses the active Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor pipeline products by developmental stage, product type, molecule type, and administration route.
Methodology
Data used in the report are sourced primarily from internal databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by the publisher's team of industry experts.
Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable and non-printable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.
Scope of the Report
- Provides a snapshot of the therapeutics pipeline activity for Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor
- Features the Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor pipeline across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages
- Offers detailed therapeutic product profiles of Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor with key coverage of developmental activities including licensing & collaboration deals, patent details, designations, technologies, indications and chemical information
- Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration
- Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects across Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor
Reasons to Buy
- Establish a comprehensive understanding of the current pipeline scenario across Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor to formulate effective R&D strategies
- Assess challenges and opportunities that influence Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor research & development (R&D)
- Gather impartial perspective of strategies of the emerging competitors having potentially lucrative portfolio in this space and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand the sought after therapy areas and indications for Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor
- Identify the product attributes and use it for target finding, drug repurposing, and precision medicine
- Devise in licensing and out licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with progressing projects for Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase 1 (PARP) Inhibitor to enhance and expand business potential and scope
- Plan prospective mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players in this area and their most promising pipeline therapeutics and developmental progress
- The extensive domain knowledge on therapy areas supports the client in decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the reason behind the inactive or discontinued drugs
Companies Mentioned
- Abbvie
- Pfizer
- Esai
- Esai
- Esai
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
- AbbVie
- Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical
- Zydus Cadila
- Jeil Pharmaceutical
- Jeil Pharmaceutical
- Angion Biomedica
- Sanofi
- NewGen Therapeutics
- Kanion
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsv0hq
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220218005477/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/18/2022 12:56 PM/DISC: 02/18/2022 12:56 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220218005477/en