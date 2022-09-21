Pontera Appoints Nicole Zheng as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
Pontera, a financial technology company dedicated to helping individuals reach a better retirement, today announced that it has appointed accomplished marketing leader and business operator Nicole Zheng as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As the Company’s first CMO, Zheng will further develop and execute the go-to-market strategy for Pontera’s software platform, which enables financial advisors to securely monitor and trade retirement accounts. Her initial key initiatives include recruiting top-notch talent and implementing scalable marketing programs to deliver resources to advisors so they can grow their AUM and produce better financial outcomes for clients on the Pontera platform.
Pontera has appointed accomplished marketing leader and business operator Nicole Zheng as its first Chief Marketing Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Zheng brings more than 10 years of marketing leadership and strategy execution experience to Pontera. She most recently served as President and CMO at Minim (NASDAQ: MINM), an intelligent networking software and device company that she co-founded. At Minim she helped lead the company from $0 to $55 million in net annual revenue through a multi-faceted go-to-market strategy, merger, rebrand, Nasdaq uplist and public offering. Zheng currently serves as Advising CMO at tech start-up Aliro Quantum and previously held the title of CMO at cloud software companies Antidote Technologies and OnSIP.
“I am honored to join Pontera’s talented team at a time of impressive momentum,” said Zheng. “The Company has developed a solution for a clear market need. Before Pontera, financial advisors didn’t have a secure and compliant path to properly manage what might be their client’s largest asset– 401(k) and other held away accounts– as part of a prudent investment strategy. As professionally-managed retirement accounts have the potential to grow 75 percent more over its lifetime, 1 I am eager to help expand Pontera’s footprint with advisors and their clients.”
Zheng joins Pontera after its recent $80M capital infusion that will power investments in its customer experience, the product roadmap, and partnership expansion. Pontera has recently announced partnerships with leading wealth management firms, including Carson Group, Dynasty Financial Partners and Sageview Advisory Group, as well as strategic integrations with GeoWealth, Morningstar Office, SS&C Advent Custodial Data Network and more.
“Nicole’s proven track record of executing successful go-to-market strategies and building high-performing marketing teams is a tremendous asset to Pontera,” said Yoav Zurel, CEO and Co-Founder at Pontera. “We couldn’t be happier to have her on board.”
Zheng has earned many accolades for her marketing and business leadership throughout her career. In 2022, she was recognized by the Stevie Business Awards for Women in Business Worldwide as a Female Executive of the Year and Most Innovative Woman and by Parks Associates as a Top Leader in Technology. In 2020, Zheng landed on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Female Founders in the United States.
With Zheng installed as marketing leader, Pontera aspires to continue its strong growth momentum. To learn more about Pontera, visit pontera.com.
About Pontera
Pontera is a Fintech company on a mission to be the bridge to a better retirement for millions of Americans by enabling financial advisors to manage, trade and report on assets in held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs and more. The platform is designed to work across account types and integrate seamlessly into existing technology to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at Pontera.com.
