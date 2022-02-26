ROME — Pope Francis spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.
This was confirmed by a Vatican spokesperson in the evening, after the Ukrainian embassy to the Holy See had already reported on the conversation.
The head of the Catholic Church expressed his pain over the tragic events following the Russian attack on Ukraine, according to a tweet from the embassy.
Zelenskyy also wrote on the short message service that he was grateful for the prayers for peace in Ukraine and a ceasefire.
"Thanked Pope Francis ... for praying for peace in Ukraine and a ceasefire. The Ukrainian people feel the spiritual support of His Holiness," the head of state tweeted.
