ROME (AP) — Pope Francis, on hospital balcony, makes first public appearance since July 4 intestinal surgery.
AP
Obituaries
LONDON (AP) — Paul Mariner, the former England striker who played at the World Cup in 1982 and later coached in MLS, has died. He was 68.
Naples - George A. Emmott, of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, June 26, in Winchester, Massachusetts, after a brief illness. George was born June 30, 1932, in North Andover, Massachusetts, to George and Marion (Nolan) Emmott. He was raised in Methuen, Massachusetts, …