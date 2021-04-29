North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain. High 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.