Popeyes ® is introducing a sweet take on those iconic, buttery biscuits y’all know and love with the launch of its new Strawberry Biscuits. The new biscuit offering reinvents an iconic menu item, taking the beloved buttery, flaky dough of Popeyes signature biscuits and adding a deliciously sweet strawberry dessert twist. Popeyes is also adding two exciting, limited time offers to menus nationwide, a new Family Feast Meal and the returning fan-favorite Big Box this time with our Nuggets.
The new Strawberry Biscuits balance sweet and salty flavors with the brand’s classic buttery biscuits filled with fruity strawberry bits and topped with creamy icing. Beginning March 27, the delectable new Strawberry Biscuits will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. Enjoy them starting at $1.79 each or opt for a deal with two biscuits for $2.99 or four biscuits for just $5.39. For those looking for a springtime pick-me-up, the new Strawberry Biscuits are the perfect treat to make your day a lil' sweeter.
“We are thrilled to introduce the latest culinary creation to our dessert menu, the irresistible Strawberry Biscuits,” said Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation. “The perfect combination of our classic, buttery biscuits and the flavor of ripe, fruity strawberries, Strawberry Biscuits offer a delicious touch of sweetness to any meal.”
Strawberry Biscuits are not the only exciting addition to the menu. Popeyes is also introducing a new family meal offering, the Family Feast. This mouth-watering meal includes more than just Popeyes signature chicken. Bigger, better, and bolder than ever before, the Family Feast features six pieces of Popeyes signature chicken in classic or spicy, two sandwiches in classic or spicy, two large sides, and four biscuits starting at just $29.99. Perfect for feeding the whole family.
Also returning to menus on March 27 is the fan-favorite Big Box, now available in two delicious offerings. Guests can choose between a NEW offering of juicy eight-piece chicken nuggets made with white meat, or the classic two-pieces of signature bone-in chicken, alongside two regular sides and one biscuit, all for just $6.99 at participating restaurants nationwide.
Strawberry Biscuits, Family Feast, and Big Box are available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. For more information, please visit popeyes.com.
About Popeyes ®
Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes ® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes ® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes ® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,300 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes ® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
