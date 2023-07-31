CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 31, 2023--
PopHaus Collective, the game publisher of It’s Kind of a Fun Story™, an inclusive storytelling card game, announced today its official launch in Target stores nationwide and is celebrating the launch at the upcoming Gen Con conference with Mo Heart from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and Amazon Music's 'The Walk In' hosting a live onstage playthrough.
It's Kind of a Fun Story™ was created by Robert Freeman Smith, Joe Boyle, and Josh Kemper, three longtime friends from Chicago, IL, who formed PopHaus Collective. It’s Kind of a Fun Story™ is an experience that plays like a fast-paced party game but simultaneously builds relationships by asking thought-provoking questions that foster a sense of camaraderie and belonging.
"We've kept our finger on the pulse on where society and culture are going, and we're seeing that people are craving experiences and memories more than slapstick humor in the party game space," said Robert Freeman Smith.
The live event will be broadcast by GenConTV on Twitch on August 5th from 3 pm-5 pm ET, so make sure to tune in here.
It's Kind of a Fun Story™ is a love letter to the LGBTQIA+ community and the idea of a found family. The game strengthens friendships and bonds with a vulnerability that isn't necessarily common in other spaces today. Players can lean in or out when comfortable - all while they think they are just playing a party game. A fully customizable experience makes It's a Kind of a Fun Story™ perfect for game nights, happy hours, adult family get-togethers, bachelorette parties, and really any time people gather. The game encourages people from all walks of life to dive in and learn more about each other.
