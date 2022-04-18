Popular Tower Defense Game Returns to Japan After Ten Years; Reverse Defenders Released Today | Libragames

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 18, 2022--
Libragames officially released Reverse Defenders, a challenging tower defense game, on Steam today.
Players are also encouraged to share videos or live streams of its gameplay.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005912/en/
Battle screen (Graphic: Business Wire)
Official release trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEJAekzw0OA
Steam page
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1393380/Reverse_Defenders/
An overview of Reverse Defenders
This is a tower defense game where players position characters to protect a village from enemies.
As the game’s worlds reset after a certain amount of time, players need to think of the class, skill, and item combinations that will allow them to clear the given stage.
The game is rather challenging, allowing players to feel a sense of success when winning after repeated trial and error.
- Countless position and pair possibilities
Characters are positioned in pairs as one fights while alternating between them. The character in front gets powered up by the character behind them, making it enjoyable to explore ideal combinations and positions from among many classes.
- Feel yourself improve
The game is rather challenging and is designed to make players likely to fail a few times. But players are rewarded with a strong feeling of success when they figure out what they did wrong and correct their mistakes to clear a stage. Feel yourself improve as you overcome your obstacles.
The failure will let you grow.
Calling all players confident in their gaming ability:
Enjoy the tower defense game that took Japan by storm about ten years ago.
When you try it, you will see what we mean.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005912/en/
CONTACT: Libragames
Akihiro Takahashi
Twitter:https://twitter.com/libragames_info
TEL: +81-8054007412
E-mail:info@libragames.main.jp
KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC GAMES ONLINE TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Libragames
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/18/2022 10:00 PM/DISC: 04/18/2022 10:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005912/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.