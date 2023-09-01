DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2023--
The "Global Anesthesia Equipment Market by Type (Anesthesia Devices (Workstation, Ventilators, Monitors), Disposables (Circuits, Endotraceal Tubes)), Application (Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, ASC) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anesthesia equipment market is projected to reach USD 11 billion by 2028 from USD 8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7%
Growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising technological advancements in anesthesia equipment, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and the rising prevalence of chronic disorders. However, unfavorable reimbursements across healthcare systems and a shortage of medical professionals are expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.
The integration of new technologies (like wireless communication) has improved control of anesthesia delivery and patient monitoring during procedures. Application of artificial intelligence (AI) approaches, like machine learning, has shown a great potential to further transform the field and improve patient care. There have been several technological advancements in anesthesia equipment in recent years aimed at improving patient safety, increasing efficiency, and reducing the cost of healthcare.
The prominent players in the anesthesia equipment market include GE Healthcare (US), Dragerwerk Ag & Co. KGAA (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Ambu AS (Denmark), and Medline Industries Inc. (US).
Anesthesia workstations segment accounted for a larger share of the anesthesia devices market
In 2022, the anesthesia workstations segment accounted for a larger share of the anesthesia devices market. This segment is also estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures and technological advancements.
The cardiology will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the cardiology will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing demand for cardiac surgeries.
Asia-Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
In 2022, Asia-Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of this market are the existence of a well-developed healthcare system in Japan with universal health insurance coverage and the focus of countries such as China and India on healthcare infrastructure improvements to serve large populations of patients with critical illnesses, including cancer and tumors.
