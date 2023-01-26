CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023--
Portable generators are a critical tool used by consumers throughout the U.S. to provide emergency backup power during power outages caused by polar storms, hurricanes, fires, tornadoes and other extreme weather events to power heaters/air conditioners, appliances, critical home medical equipment, refrigerators, and other essential needs. The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) recognizes the importance of reminding all U.S. residents how to safely use portable generators as a secondary source of power prior to and where severe weather is happening.
Unfortunately, last fall, new research funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed that Spanish-speaking U.S. residents were at greater risk during severe weather because the Spanish words used by NOAA’s National Weather Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for severe weather do not carry the same level of urgency needed to spur protective action as the English words used for these warnings. NOAA’s findings that the language a person speaks can impact their ability to prepare for severe weather should concern all of us. It has been a critical part of PGMA’s mission to take proactive steps now to prevent tragedy in the future.
To ensure all U.S. residents, including the 41 million native Spanish-speakers in the United States (plus a further 11.6 million who are bilingual), have access to critical generator safety information, the Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association has taken its own steps to ensure Spanish-speakers have access to easily understandable, high-quality generator safety information. A commitment to bilingual delivery of safety messaging is an extension of PGMA’s core mission.
First, PGMA’s dedicated safety website, www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com, is now automatically responsive to a web browser’s language setting. Meaning if a Spanish-speaking household has set its browser’s language preference to Spanish, www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com will automatically present itself in Spanish. Further, the site also has a toggle button located in the bottom right of its footer to manually change language from English to Spanish and back as needed.
Also, PGMA’s public information officer, Guillermo Rodriguez, is bilingual and available to deliver critical safety messaging in English or Spanish, depending on the needs of the audience. Guillermo can be reached through the press section of the takeyourgeneratoroutside.com website. He is available to provide information in times of crisis, but also in times of preparation, before severe weather strikes. Guillermo is sensitive to the needs of Spanish speakers and is passionate about delivering accurate, compelling information to this audience.
About PGMA
The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) is a trade association that seeks to develop and influence safety and performance standards for our industry’s products. The Association is also dedicated to educating consumers and tradespersons on the safe use of portable generators and has developed the Take it Outside ™ campaign to support its mission. Formed in 2009, PGMA members include major manufacturers of portable generators sold in North America and a significant majority of the industry. www.pgmaonline.com.
Member companies include:American Honda Motor Co., Briggs & Stratton, LLC, Champion Power Equipment, DuroMax Power Equipment, Firman Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems, Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc., Yamaha Motor Corp USA, and associate members, Figaro USA, Inc., GenTent Safety Canopies, and Nemoto Sensor Engineering Co., Ltd.
