NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2023--
Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") today announced that it will postpone the Extraordinary General Meeting, originally scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time on July 19, 2023, to 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time on July 21, 2023. Information regarding how to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting and vote is available in the Company's proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 30, 2023. There is no change to the location, the record date, the purpose or any of the proposals to be acted upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting.
Shareholders who have already cast their votes or who have previously submitted shares for redemption do not need to take any action (unless they wish to change or revoke their prior proxy or voting instructions or change their decision as to redemption) and their votes will be counted at the postponed Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders can demand redemption prior to 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on July 19, 2023 (two business days before the postponed Extraordinary General Meeting).
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
About Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation
Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company sponsored by PFTA I LP.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230714951721/en/
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINTECH
SOURCE: Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/14/2023 07:00 PM/DISC: 07/14/2023 06:58 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230714951721/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.